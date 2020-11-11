Holiday Prep

The holiday shopping season is likely to look a little different this year — get ready

“The only certainty is that nothing is certain.” — Pliny the Elder

Mary Best

Editor in Chief

If there were ever a time that saying rang true, it has to be 2020. All the hopes and dreams of this year turned on a dime when Covid-19 showed up.

After months of living with a global pandemic, we have settled into a kind of new normal. Toilet paper has returned to grocery store shelves; masks have become everyday wear. Some manufacturers still are struggling with supply chain issues, but others have found a way to work around constraints.

Now we’re headed into the holiday season. Like the rest of 2020, it promises to offer up a unique set of challenges. The CBRE Group Inc. released these takeaways from its October report, “A Holiday Shopping Season Like No Other:”

Brick-and-mortar sales will decelerate but e-commerce sales are surging.

Shopping for the holidays will begin earlier than usual.

Retailers need to balance safety and physical space in-store.

Brick-and-mortar stores continue to play an important role in mattress sales, but a common theme in a number of articles in this issue is the explosive rise of e-commerce. In Deloitte’s holiday spending forecast, overall sales are expected to rise by only 1% to 1.5%, but e-commerce sales could grow by 25% to 35%. (See story on page 6.)

Now is the time to make sure your website is in its best shape possible. Freshen up images, streamline your content and get rid of any outdated information. Make it mobile friendly. Be prepared to offer Cyber Monday deals. Make sure your site can handle extra traffic. For more tips, visit SleepSavvyMagazine.com/Tis-The-Season-For-E-commerce. This article appeared in our newsletter, Shop Talk by Sleep Savvy, and if you haven’t subscribed, now is a great time.

It’s not just shopping that has been impacted by Covid-19. Customers are looking for contactless ways to bring new products into their homes. While some may continue to enjoy your white-glove delivery and in-home setup, many are opting for threshold delivery or picking up the mattress themselves. If you would like some insight on ways to provide great customer service with these types of deliveries, see Tip Sheet. We offer a host of ideas on ways to make your customers feel special, regardless of how they want to receive their beds.

It doesn’t hurt to prepare in all the ways you can, even if life will sometimes throw a global pandemic your way. No matter what this holiday season brings, I hope it’s a time of peace, health and small joys for you and yours.