Hollis Helps Harrison Spinks Enter U.S. Market

Scott Hollis

High-end U.K. bedding maker Harrison Spinks, headquartered in Leeds, England, has hired U.S. sales veteran Scott Hollis to represent the brand as it seeks entry to the U.S. market. As North American sales manager, Hollis is charged with getting the vertically integrated manufacturer’s beds onto American retail floors. His responsibilities include business development, and marketing and product development, beginning with a focus on upscale sleep shops and luxury boutiques in major U.S. cities.

Hollis has 25 years of experience in mattress manufacturing and retailing. Most recently, he managed a Southwestern sales territory for Shifman Mattresses. Prior to that, he covered a sales territory for Vispring and, before that, for Serta. Hollis began his bedding career owning and managing sleep shops.

Concurrently, the company unveiled the Harrison Spinks collection, eight models specifically for the North American market. The beds are said to contain the company’s signature “glue-free springs (and) natural and sustainable fillings, including British wool and hemp.”

Nick Booth, Harrison Spinks managing director said, “The journey to bring Harrison Spinks’ sustainable, luxury mattresses overseas isn’t an easy job, and we are more than confident that Scott can deliver this for the brand. We are excited to have him on board and to see what the future holds for the business in the U.S.”

Hollis said he was honored to be contacted by Harrison Spinks and “I’m looking forward to seeing (the brand on a lot of retail floors) and building it into a great option for the marketplace.”