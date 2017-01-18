HomTex to Launch New Dream Living Brand of Products at Las Vegas Market

News release written by Homtex and published, unedited, by Sleep Savvy

Luxury and innovation are hallmarks of new family of sheets, adjustable bases,

pillows, throws and decorative pillows

LAS VEGAS – U.S. based HomTex Inc., known for its well-loved DreamFit® brand of sheets, will unveil the new Dream LivingTM brand during the Las Vegas Market starting January 22, 2017.

The company’s showroom has been renamed and redesigned to reflect the luxurious and innovative line of Dream Living products, most of which are cut, sewn, packed, and distributed in the company’s U.S. facilities. The line currently includesDreamFit sheets and other bedding products, adjustable bases, pillows, throws and decorative pillows. Announcements regarding additional products will be made in the near future.

According to Jeremy Wootten, President and CFO of HomTex, Dream Living represents a curated collection of textile products that, in addition to looking good, focus on helping consumers live their own version of “the good life.” “We now have the ability, through the acquisition of new factories in the Southeast United States, to expand our product family into many exciting home categories.”

“Every product in our new collection has a unique reason for being,” said Jerry Wootten, Founder and CEO. “We want to go beyond the consumer’s expectation and deliver everyday luxury. That’s the value proposition a growing number of consumers are looking for today.”

The new Dream Living products/innovations to be introduced at the Las Vegas Market include:

Our DreamFit line of sheets, including new sheet technologies, updated colors, and new packaging

Revised DreamFit sales aides, training videos and other materials

American-made adjustable bed bases featuring the patented ARC Gentle Lift technology

Elegant and comfortable throws, decorative pillows, and other woven products

Visit the Dream Living showroom in Las Vegas, showroom C1544. Buyer appointments are available by contacting Robert Pearce at 256-734-3937, ext. 225, or email

robert.pearce@dreamfit.com.

Cindy Williams | VP of Marketing & Account Mgmt

o: 256.734.3937 ext 297

m: 770-356-1229

###