How to Grow Your Sales of Juvenile Bedding

Start by explaining to shoppers that a kid’s room is no place for an old mattress

Hand-me-down jeans and T-shirts are fine for most kids — though they may not relish the idea of wearing their big sister’s or big brother’s old outfits. Hand-me-down bed sets, however, are not a good idea.

“If a mattress is no longer comfortable for you, it’s not good enough for someone else — especially your child,” advises the Better Sleep Council, the consumer-education arm of the International Sleep Products Association. “As kids grow, they need supportive and comfortable bedding, as well.”

This is a key reason Sleep Savvy encourages retailers to carry at least a modest selection of youth bedding. If you’re selling a new sleep set to customers who mention that they won’t need you to pick up the old set and take it away for recycling because they plan move it into a child’s room, that’s an opening to discuss the need for all members of the household — no matter their age — to have a comfortable, supportive mattress that’s right for their body type and sleep needs.

Here are more tips for selling children’s mattresses and sleep accessories.