Industry Vet Howell Joins GhostBed in Leading Sales Role

Brandon Howell

Plantation, Florida-based GhostBed has appointed former Tempur-Sealy and Lull sales leader Brandon Howell as national accounts manager. Howell joins the brand as its wholesale business has grown over the past year with the launch of its Venus Williams Collection.

“I had been watching GhostBed from the sidelines and was incredibly impressed with how they have grown the brand over the past few years,” Howell said. “The Venus Williams program in particular is a real winner, and I am excited to be a part of this team.”

Howell reports to Alan Hirschhorn, executive vice president of GhostBed, and will work alongside Eric Beebe, national sales manager.

He most recently worked with Lull Ventures where he headed its wholesale sales, leading to the opening of several Top 100 furniture retailer accounts. Prior to that position, Howell held several executive sales positions over an 11-year career with Tempur-Sealy. His last position with the company was as sales manager of national accounts.

“Brandon brings to our company terrific experience working with top-tier retailers and will be a real asset to us as we continue to add Top 100 retailers to our account roster,” Hirschhorn said. “Since we launched the Venus Williams Collection less than a year ago, we have been blessed with many of the best retailers in the country flocking to the brand.

Howell received his bachelor’s degree from High Point University where he majored in communications. He resides in Richmond, Virginia.