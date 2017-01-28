Infants and Parents Should Share a Room to Prevent SIDS

Babies should sleep in the same room as the parents—but on a separate surface—for at least the first six months of life to prevent SIDS, according to a recommendation by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The policy statement, based on new research, encourages parents to keep their newborn in a crib or bassinet in their room for at least six months—and optimally a year—to reduce the risk of sudden infant death syndrome. “Room-sharing decreases the risk of SIDS by as much as 50%,” says a news release from the organization.

The report, published in the November issue of Pediatrics, also supports skin-to-skin care for newborn infants, addresses the use of bedside and in-bed sleepers, and adds to recommendations on how to create a safe-sleep environment, according to the news release.

Infants should be placed on a firm surface without soft bedding, such as pillows, bumper pads, blankets and toys, the release says.