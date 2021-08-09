Sleep Savvy

“Inside the Mind of Today’s Mattress Shopper” – Mattress Is Key to Good Sleep

Therapedic International President Gerry Borreggine tells editor at large Dave Perry that Better Sleep Council research continues to affirm the importance of good sleep to health, and notes that consumers give their new mattresses high marks.

