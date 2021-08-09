“Inside the Mind of Today’s Mattress Shopper” – Mattress Is Key to Good Sleep by David Perry Therapedic International President Gerry Borreggine tells editor at large Dave Perry that Better Sleep Council research continues to affirm the importance of good sleep to health, and notes that consumers give their new mattresses high marks. Tweet Read Related Stories "Inside the Mind of Today's Mattress Shopper" - BSC Chair Dishes on Shopping ExperienceIn a new video series on Better Sleep Council research, BSC Chair Brent Limer tells…