“Inside the Mind of Today’s Mattress Shopper” – The Importance of a Great Night’s Rest

Terry Cralle, a sleep expert and spokeswoman for the Better Sleep Council, shares why the mattress industry should be better prepared to talk about sleep and share its benefits with consumers.

Waynette Goodson

Terry Cralle

Waynette Goodson

It’s Waynette Goodson, your managing editor of BedTimes and Sleep Savvy Magazines. Welcome to this edition of “Inside the Mind of Today’s Master Shopper.” This is Terry Cralle. She is a sleep expert, a registered nurse, and she’s the spokeswoman for the Better Sleep Council. So, Terry, thank you for your time today.

Terry Cralle

It’s wonderful to be here.

Waynette Goodson

Well, thank you. Because we’re going to talk with you about why sleep is so important and how we, as an industry, should be able to talk about sleep. Terry, talk with us a little bit about, you know, how we can, as an industry, step forward and speak more knowledgeably about sleep.

Terry Cralle

Yes, I always recommend getting some good information. There’s a great resource. Bettersleep.org has wonderful information, sleep strategies, and sleep tips you might not know about and learn. Learn about sleep, get excited about it, and share those with all of your customers. It’s rewarding, enlightening, and naturally segways into a sleep surface purchase.

Waynette Goodson

Right. And what we have to keep in mind is what we’re hearing now with our surveys is that really four out of ten adults have problems falling asleep and staying asleep. When I say things like that, what is your reaction, Terry?

Terry Cralle

I just want to cry. I mean, honestly, it’s so – oh, it just reflects our collective lack of respect for sleep, lack of our information about sleep. I mean, the more you know about sleep, the more you prioritize it. I mean, it’s that important. And it’s important to our health, our physical health and mental health, but it’s also important to our quality of life and our performance.

So we should all embody the, you know, the message and learn about it, prioritize it, and then you’re going to motivate and encourage others to get that sleep when you feel how good it feels to be well-rested.

Waynette Goodson

Well, we’re not doing very well. Recently, the BSC did a survey of over a thousand adults, and it turned up some bad sleep habits. Terry, you’ve got to look at all the survey questions. Was there one particular question that stuck out to you that was kind of an aha moment?

Terry Cralle

Well, poor sleep habits always make me cringe, but one of them is such an easy fix, as are some of the others. But using that snooze alarm, I advise against doing that. It’s better to sleep into the last moment rather than disrupting your sleep with the starting and stopping you from coming out of your sleep cycle.

It’s disruptive, and you’re really not getting additional good sleep. So that’s a good first step and an easy step to take. And once you start feeling the benefits of that full night of rest, then you’re, you know, you’re convinced I don’t have to do any more nagging.

Waynette Goodson

Well, Terry, you are very convincing when it comes to talking about the importance of sleep. Thank you so much for your time today. And thank all of you for tuning in to this episode of “Inside the Mind of Today’s Mattress Shopper.” Please continue to check us out. And as always, we wish you a great night’s sleep.