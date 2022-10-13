How a Great Store Environment Grows Sales

Retailer and sales veteran Tony Coccia of My Bedtime describes how elevating the overall store environment visually make customers more comfortable and increase sales for his business in Brisbane, Australia.

How Australian Retailer Tony Coccia Builds Traffic

Since customers shop with their eyes, he dresses his store up.

He uses strong signage.

He boosts sales by making shoppers comfortable.

