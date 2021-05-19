Intellibed Broadens Its Audience With Gelee

At the April Las Vegas Market, Intellibed’s showroom visitors were greeted by this array of new, more affordably priced Gelee mattresses.

Salt Lake City-based manufacturer Intellibed created a more affordable version of its luxury mattress collection, which it launched at the Las Vegas Market in April. In addition to lower price points, the new Gelee bed offers the company’s signature comfort layer proprietary Gel Matrix technology and is paired with traditional components, such as memory foam and pocket springs.

“We’re beyond thrilled to offer our retail partners Gelee, the sleep solution that not only addresses their consumers’ sleep needs, but their budgets, as well,” said Colin House, Intellibed chief executive officer. “The mattress industry has only just begun to realize the power of innovative Gel Matrix technology.”

Gelee beds offer cushioning that alleviates pressure points in every sleep position, proper spinal support, a “naturally ventilating” sleep surface, and durability, the company said.

The Gelee collection is available in good, better and best offerings, Gelee H2, Gelee H3 and Gelee H4. These give shoppers options and a clear step-up positioning on the retail floor, the company said. The beds began shipping to retail partners in May and are offered at competitive retail prices, from $1,499 to $2,599 in queen size, mattress only. Intellibed’s luxury mattress offerings open at $3,999.