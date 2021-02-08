Intellibed Expanding Retail Reach

Intellibed, a producer of mattresses and sleep solution technologies based in Salt Lake City, is placing its products in Furnitureland South and Mathis Brothers, according to a news release.

“It’s an exciting time for Intellibed — we are expanding our retail footprint faster now than at any point in our company’s history,” said Colin House, chief executive officer of Intellibed. “Both retailers and consumers want differentiated sleep technology that provides real holistic benefits. With an overall 4.6 star average customer rating and throngs of user testimonials, Intellibed has amassed legions of fans, meaning increased customer satisfaction levels and reduced returns — a win-win for retailers and consumers alike.”

Furnitureland South in Jamestown, North Carolina, recently revamped its Sleepland gallery, which features more than 100 mattresses, including Intellibed’s Gel Matrix mattress and Sleep Genius smart base as a focal point of the floor.

“While revamping our entire Sleepland gallery, we knew we needed a technology story, as well as a high-end mattress program that drives value,” said Becky Greene, executive director of merchandising for Furnitureland South. “We found both with Intellibed.” At 1.3 million square feet, Furnitureland South claims to be the single largest furniture store in the world.

Mathis Brothers, an independent furniture and mattress chain based in Oklahoma City, has added Intellibed to its showrooms in California and Oklahoma.

“We are thrilled to be introducing Intellibed with their Gel Matrix to our bedding lineup,” said Kerry Tramel, president of Mathis Brothers’ Lady Americana manufacturing arm. “Their unique value proposition of being ‘firm and soft at the same time,’ as well as their innovative Gel Matrix support layer, complements and rounds out our entire bedding department and ensures our customers have the best choices available.”