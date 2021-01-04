Sleep Savvy

ISPA Forecast: Declines in 2020, Modest Gains in 2021, 2022

The U.S. mattress industry is expected to see declines in both the dollar value and number of units shipped in 2020, according to the latest forecast from the International Sleep Products Association.

The forecast, released in November, expects the number of units (mattresses and foundations) shipped in 2020 to decrease 4.5% over 2019 levels, and the wholesale dollar value of those shipments to decline 3%, when final numbers are tallied.

The U.S. mattress market is expected to improve in 2021 and 2022. The ISPA forecast estimates unit shipments will rise 1.5% and the value of shipments will grow 3% in 2021. For 2022, the forecast predicts units shipped to rise 2% and the value of those shipments to increase 3%.

