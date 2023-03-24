ISPA Industry Conference 2023 Wrap Up

Inspirational speakers, a wet but fun golf tournament, a cocktail reception held in a beautiful Tea Garden and a must-attend Industry Award Dinner. Sleeps Savvy and BedTimes have it all for you. Editorial Director Beth English and Managing Editor Waynette Goodson share the highlights from an exciting #ISPACon23.

Waynette Goodson

It’s Waynette Goodson. I’m the managing editor of BedTimes and Sleep Savvy magazines and here today with Beth English. She is our editorial director, and she is, in fact, my boss. And we are so excited to be here in St Petersburg. It’s our end-of-day wrap for our ISPA conference. We’ve had such a dynamic day, haven’t we?

Beth English

It’s been amazing.

Waynette Goodson

It’s been amazing. We’ve had a slate of speakers all day long. We started with Nicole Malachowski. She was the first female Thunderbird pilot, and she talked about making decisions in a high-speed environment.

Beth English

She was dynamic.

Waynette Goodson

She was dynamic. And then we had David Kepron. He talked about how to remain relevant in a digital marketplace. We had a retail portion and a retailer panel; you have to stay tuned for our coverage coming up in April because we will be able to.

Beth English

Actually, it’ll be May.

Waynette Goodson

It’ll be in May. May, we’re going to talk about the retailer panel and this next speaker, Alexis Bateman. She talked about the path toward supply chain sustainability. And then we wrapped it up with the whole new world of work and how we’re in this hiring crisis, and just what we can do for employee retention. So it was a very meaty day, a very relevant, important topics for the industry.

Waynette Goodson

And now it’s the good stuff. Yes, the fun stuff. So, Beth, tell us about the fun stuff.

Beth English

Well, I have to say, everything kicked off yesterday with these really fun receptions. We had the Women’s Reception; we had the Welcome Reception. And it was it’s just so amazing to see everybody. And tonight, we’re out here having cocktails in the Tea Garden. And it’s beautiful. I mean, you couldn’t ask for a prettier day. We are so excited because we’re getting ready to go into our dinner, where we’re honoring four men from our industry.

Beth English

Ron Passagila, Adam Lava, Richard Diamonstein and our very own Dave Perry.

Waynette Goodson

Dave Perry, I can’t believe he’s retiring.

Beth English

No, absolutely not. But we’re tickled, and it’s so nice to have the awards at this event, which is such a fun networking social event. So I look forward to doing this again in two years. I guess I’ll have Expo next year.

Waynette Goodson

Expo next year.

Beth English

Yes, but it’s always such a joy to be around everyone.

Waynette Goodson

To get to networking, to get to see everyone. It’s a real community. So thank you so much for tuning in. Please look out for all of our social media, videos, and print magazines, and as always, have a great night’s sleep.