ISPA Releases Results of June Mattress Optimism Index

The results of the June International Sleep Products Association Bedding Industry Optimism Index showed a negative outlook.

The survey asked mattress producers if their businesses experienced no change, a decrease or an increase about several business metrics.

After tabulating responses, ISPA calculated an index that can range from 0 to 200. Scores more than 100 indicate participants, on average, expect an increase or improvement. Less than 100 indicate a decrease.

In general, participants were much less optimistic, even negative, compared to the last report in May.

Overall, participants were trending negative about current mattress market conditions in terms of expectations regarding unit output (100), pricing (145), the average employee workweek (64), and future orders (55).

Looking ahead to the next six months, participants were uniformly more pessimistic, with the Index dropping considerably for unit output (55), 55 for future orders, 109 for pricing and 55 for the average employee workweek.

When asked about general business conditions currently and six months from now, participants’ sentiments were extremely pessimistic: The Index was strongly negative on both questions of whether their company’s outlook and current level of general business activity changed in the past month, 36 for both.

The results were similar when participants answered the same questions over the next six months, with the index dropping to 36 for their company’s six-month outlook and 27 for general level of business activity.

For full details regarding the May Index results, please click here.

To get more information or to participate in a future survey, contact Mary Helen Rogers, ISPA vice president of communications and marketing, at mhrogers@sleepproducts.org.