It’s Coming! Are You Ready?

May is Better Sleep Month, and the Better Sleep Council has a variety

of adventures planned to help your customers get a good night’s sleep.

The Better Sleep Council, the consumer education arm of the International Sleep Products Association, is preparing for Better Sleep Month this May with a variety of activities planned to help consumers make the sleep-health-mattress connection throughout the month.

Here’s what to look forward to and share with consumers:

The State of America’s Sleep — Part 2! The story continues. Who sleeps well? Who struggles? What affects our sleep and how does our sleep impact our lives? The BSC will discuss who sleeps well and why, as well as talk about how this all compares with our results from last year. Consider this your annual report of sleep in America.

Fresh content and insights from the BSC’s certified sleep experts Terry Cralle and Ellen Wermter, a board certified family nurse practitioner, as well as lifestyle expert Lissa Coffey. All three will engage with followers to share informative sleep-related content.

You’ll find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Make sure to follow the BSC and share its posts! The BSC also will partner with social media influencers to share the story of sleep — helping everyone start every day with a good night’s sleep.

For more information on how you can participate in this year’s Better Sleep Month activities and to get the latest details, visit BetterSleep.org/Blog, SleepSavvyMagazine.com and BedTimesMagazine.com, Sleep Savvy’s sister publication.