Just the FAQs

BY JULIE A. PALM

What are the most effective ways to answer consumers’ common questions? Consider these 6 suggestions

Consumers have so many questions: Do you offer financing? Can you deliver to my house, even if I live in another city? What if I don’t like the mattress when I get it home?

The challenge for retailers is responding to consumers’ most common queries in a format that saves them from searching all over your website for answers. One way to do this is through a Frequently Asked Questions section.

“When used right, your FAQ page can benefit customers at different parts of the purchasing journey — whether they’re in the consideration phase looking to understand how you source your product or an existing customer troubleshooting a problem with their order,” writes Braveen Kumar in an August 2016 blog for Shopify, a provider of e-commerce platforms and services based in Ottawa, Canada.

To create or update your FAQ section, start by tracking the queries you get in-store, via email, by phone and through social media. “You should also anticipate objections that you can turn into questions, especially if the answer will put your customer’s mind at ease,” Kumar says.

Other tips: