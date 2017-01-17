Kaymed Promises No More Guessing With Next-Gen Sleep Diagnostics

News release written by Kaymed and published, unedited, by Sleep Savvy

Dublin, Dec. 5, 2016—Kaymed, which is exhibiting at Winter Las Vegas Market, booth 57 in the Specialty Sleep Association showroom (C-1565) is the Ireland-based mattress and foam producer that is also becoming a leader in technologies that measure and fit consumers to sleep products. The company promise is simple, for mattress and pillow retailers, using Kaymed technologies will increase store performance and consumer satisfaction.

Kaymed diagnostic systems feature patented science and use modern consumer devices, that are accurate and effective – yet easy for retailers to adopt.

Kaymed will showcase one diagnostic system for mattress recommendation and another for pillow recommendation. Both systems capture the relevant consumer body characteristics to enable an accurate selection and come with sister devices to measure the characteristics of products sold with the system. Making it very easy and quick for retailers to bring Kaymed technologies onto their shop floors.

Kaymed believes now is the era of sleep diagnostics systems. Bricks and mortar retailers have to compete hard against digital merchants with even better retail experiences to provide consumers with compelling reasons to leave the couch and come in-store. The systems are proven to increase sales performance and are now used in stores across Europe and Asia.

