Are you keeping up with your new year’s resolutions?

better sleep may be the key to making 2018 goals stick

ALEXANDRIA, VA – January 9, 2018 – While it’s no secret Americans struggle each year to keep their New Year’s resolutions, one key toward helping them stick to their goals may be right on their pillows. Sleep.

“Adding better sleep to your list of New Year’s resolutions can make it easier to reach some of the other goals on your list, whether that’s exercise, getting fit, or even losing weight,” says Lissa Coffey, a lifestyle expert and BSC spokesperson. “It seems so simple, but getting adequate rest can positively impact every other part of your life. When you’re well rested, it’s easier to choose healthier foods and to feel energized to exercise.”

According to a new survey from the Better Sleep Council (BSC), the nonprofit consumer-education arm of the International Sleep Products Association, 45% of Americans who make 2018 resolutions don’t make much of an effort to keep them and of this 45%, about 9 million Americans won’t make any effort at all. Key findings from this survey suggest sleep may be the resolution that helps Americans stay on track with their top goals in 2018.

A majority of respondents (88%) considered making New Year’s resolutions. Based on the survey, these resolutions included:

53% – Exercise more/get fit

49% – Get/stay fit and healthy

46% – Lose weight

42% – Spend less, save more

37% – Enjoy life to the fullest

31% – Get organized

28% – Start a budget

27% – Spend more time with family and friends

19% – Read more

19% – Learn a new hobby

14% – Stop smoking

8% – Cut back on alcohol

Of those 88%, 27% picked getting more/better sleep. Additionally, those who reported that they wanted more sleep/better sleep as one their resolutions also reported other health-related goals, including exercising more (69%) and staying fit and healthy (68%), which were the top two selected New Year’s resolutions overall.

Also, Americans surveyed who wanted to prioritize sleep in 2018 planned to do so by getting to bed earlier (65%), maintaining a consistent bedtime (62%), and having new nighttime routines (53%). Almost half of those surveyed said they also plan to upgrade their sleep environment by purchasing a new mattress or other bed-related items.

To sleep more soundly – and make health a priority in the New Year – the Better Sleep Council offers these suggestions:

Make daily sleep appointments. Develop a routine in which you go to bed at the same time and wake up at the same time every day. Don’t let social media or work distract you, and when it’s bedtime, go to sleep no matter what.

Develop a routine in which you go to bed at the same time and wake up at the same time every day. Don’t let social media or work distract you, and when it’s bedtime, go to sleep no matter what. Create a great bed for great sleep . If you’re not waking up refreshed every day, it’s time to examine your mattress and decide if you need a new one.

. If you’re not waking up refreshed every day, it’s time to examine your mattress and decide if you need a new one. Keep it cool, even in the winter . A comfortable sleeping temperature is between 65 and 67 degrees, so turn on an air conditioner or lower the thermostat before bed to make the room right for you.

. A comfortable sleeping temperature is between 65 and 67 degrees, so turn on an air conditioner or lower the thermostat before bed to make the room right for you. Try yoga. Practice yoga before bed to de-stress after your day, relax your muscles and bring your body to a restful state before hitting the hay.

For more information on getting better sleep, visit http://bettersleep.org/better-sleep/how-to-sleep-better/.

