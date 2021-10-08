King Koil Expands Arizona Plant



A drone shot this image of King Koil’s enlarged plant in Arizona.

Manufacturer King Koil has added 40,000 square feet to its plant at its headquarters in Avondale, Arizona. The company also has hired 20 additional workers, bringing the site to 130,000 square feet and employment to 90.

“Our retailers are experiencing a surge in demand from consumers who have more disposable income to spend on upgrading their homes and who are also placing more emphasis on innovation and luxury, two key areas of the market where we have focused our efforts the past few years,” said David Binke, chief executive officer. “As we continue to place SmartLife, as well as our other very popular product lines, with our retail partners across the country and consumer demand continues to rise, this expansion allows us to become an even more important — and reliable — partner for our retail customers.”

The plant ships to 26 states, mostly west of the Mississippi.