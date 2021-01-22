Sleep Savvy

King Koil Now at Best Mattress

King Koil has secured placements at Las Vegas-based retailer Best Mattress.

The 22-store chain is flooring three of the Avondale, Arizona-based manufacturer’s collections — Intimate, Luxury and Smartlife. “For more than 25 years, Best Mattress has served residents in Las Vegas and Utah with quality mattresses at a variety of price points to help its local community sleep better, feel better and work better,” said David Binke, King Koil chief executive officer. “The top retailer’s trained sleep consultants prioritize making mattress purchases a simple process for its customers, making the placement of our Smartlife mattress and its innovative point-of-purchase technology the perfect fit.”

Filed Under: News