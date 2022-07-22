Kingsdown Focuses on Style and Substance in Its Presentation of Over 75 Mattress Skus in New 17,000- Sq.-Ft. Las Vegas Showroom

Las Vegas News Release

Mebane, NC—Kingsdown, the company known for meticulously handcrafted mattresses built on a foundation of sleep science, will unveil its 17,000-square-foot showroom at C-1401 at the Summer Las Vegas Market. The space is more than twice the size of its former showroom and dedicated to over 75 mattress sku’s presented around a Style and Substance theme.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for Sunday, July 24 at 2:40 p.m., and a cocktail celebration will follow from 3 to 5 p.m. Dealers, interior designers and media are invited to attend.

The collections that will be spotlighted include Vintage, Insignia, Anniversary and Zedbed. Indeed, Zedbed will add a new dimension with its premium artisan foam line, brought to life by the Art of Sleep campaign and a sensory dreamscape display in the showroom’s front window.

Throughout the new space, the product focus is on Kingsdown’s mission to elevate the sleep experience, while highlighting the connection between design, craftsmanship and luxury. Reflecting its global and growing presence in the luxury sector, the company has created a dedicated area for exploring international opportunities, as well as space devoted to marketing communications promoting the Kingsdown and Zedbed brands.

The center of the showroom highlights Kingsdown’s proprietary technology with bedMATCH and Sleep Smart displays, and a mixed-used social space dubbed the Kingsdown Café offers hospitality throughout the Market.

“We have elevated the look and feel of many of our collections and our new showroom is reflective of premium, luxury branding,” said Frank Hood, president and chief executive officer. “Affluent consumers are redefining what luxury means to them today. They want products of real style and substance now, and the kind of restorative sleep experience that Kingsdown delivers night after night. We look forward to sharing that story with dealers and designers in this exceptional space.”

Kingsdown, Inc., founded in 1904 and headquartered in Mebane, North Carolina, is a manufacturer of premium mattress systems that serves leading retailers across the United States and in more than twenty countries. Each Kingsdown product is manufactured using handcrafted techniques, combined with state-of-the-art research, materials, and equipment. Research and development, manufacturing and distribution facilities are headquartered in Mebane, North Carolina, with international offices located in England, Hong Kong, and Japan. Canadian manufacturing and distribution are based in Ontario, Quebec and Alberta. Additional manufacturing facilities are located in California, Florida, Texas, Virginia, Australia, Brazil, China, England, Malaysia, Mexico, Taiwan and Vietnam. In 2018, The Kingsdown Group was formed through the acquisition of Zedbed International, a leading foam mattress manufacturer, and the merger of Owen & Company with Kingsdown, Inc. to form one of the fastest-growing sleep technology groups in North America. For more information, visit www.kingsdown.com