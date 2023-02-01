Kingsdown Launches Sustainable Foam Mattress Inspired By Global Blue Zones   

NEWS RELEASE | VEGAS 2023

MEBANE, N.C. – Luxury bedding manufacturer, Kingsdown, Inc. has been inspired by the growing sustainability movement and intriguing stories of the earth’s Blue Zones, for its new foam collection set for the Winter Market in Las Vegas. The new Blue Zone™ collection, featuring four mattresses at the “next level of sustainability,” will make its official debut in the Kingsdown showroom, space C1401.

Blue Zones are communities across the planet where people embrace a holistic approach to living longer, happier, and healthier lives by living in concert with natural resources.

This mattress design draws on the alluvial sands of Nicoya, Costa Rica, one of the most famous Blue Zones and home to the “Pura Vida” way of life. The cover of the mattress utilizes TENCEL™ branded lyocell and modal fibers that are produced by environmentally responsible processes from sustainably sourced natural raw materials. The border weave uses Repreve®, a fully recycled eco-performance fiber made from recycled bottles that is cotton-like, moisture-wicking, and has a cooling touch. This innovative mattress incorporates a layer of sustainably produced Orbis™ foam, made from polyols sourced from recycled mattresses. The production of Orbis aids in the responsible stewardship of the earth’s resources by decreasing the number of mattress products sent to landfills. Also designed into the mattress is a latex layer, a natural soy-based foam utilizing water-based adhesives, as well as ecologically sourced wood in the base box. A key technical comfort component in Blue Zone is the introduction of the centi(GR)ade graphene strips. These revolutionary strips naturally pull away body heat for a cooler, healthier sleep on a foam mattress.

“Kingsdown has been working on sustainable sourcing of natural materials for quite some time now, as well as reducing our carbon footprint with low-impact processes,” said Frank Hood, president and CEO of Kingsdown, Inc. “We already operate in accordance with the Mattress Recycling Council and the Forest Stewardship Council and given how important the sustainability mission is at the company, this new Blue Zone collection was the next logical step in our journey.”

Blue Zone communities all have nine commonalities that promote longer living for their inhabitants. Many of these commonalities stem from having a connection with nature, whether that means eating a more plant-based diet or practicing stress management and regular exercise.

“While Kingsdown is focusing on a more fashion-forward initiative in its other new collections this Market, we realize that younger consumers are not only attracted to fashionable products, but they care deeply about sustainability as well,” said Mike James, chairman of Kingsdown, Inc. “And when you think about a more sustainable, and healthier lifestyle, sleeping better is a natural progression.” Hence, Blue Zone is a superior foam for a sustainable lifestyle.

Kingsdown, Inc., founded in 1904, is a manufacturer of premium mattress systems that serves leading retailers across the United States, Canada, and in more than 20 countries. Each Kingsdown product is manufactured using handcrafted techniques, combined with state-of-the-art research, materials, and equipment.

Research and product development, manufacturing, and distribution facilities are headquartered in Mebane, North Carolina, and Ontario, Canada, with additional international offices located in England, Hong Kong, Japan, and Mexico. Canadian manufacturing and distribution are based in Woodbridge, Ontario; Calgary, Alberta; and Shawinigan, Quebec. Additional manufacturing facilities are located in California, Florida, Texas, Virginia, Australia, Brazil, China, Malaysia, Mexico, Taiwan, and Vietnam. In 2018, The Kingsdown Group was formed through the acquisition of Zedbed International, a leading foam mattress manufacturer, and the merger of Owen & Company with Kingsdown, Inc. to form one of the fastest-growing sleep technology groups in North America.