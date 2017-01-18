Kingsdown Relocating Las Vegas Showroom to C-1588

News release written by Kingsdown and published, unedited, by Sleep Savvy

NEW SHOWROOM DESIGN MIMICS ACTUAL RETAIL SHOWROOM

ENABLES RETAILERS TO EXPERIENCE HOW BRAND WILL PLAY ON THEIR FLOORS

MEBANE, N.C. – In a move to strengthen its presentation and better showcase its growing product line, luxury mattress supplier Kingsdown, Inc. is relocating its Las Vegas Market showroom in time for the January market. The new showroom, located in space C-1588, will display the company’s line in fully accessorized bedroom vignettes and will serve as inspiration for retailers in setting up Kingsdown in their stores.

“The display opportunity that the new showroom affords us is fantastic and puts us on the main bedding floor of the market – the Madison Avenue of mattress shopping if you will,” said Frank Hood, president and CEO of Kingsdown. “We know retailers are always on the hunt for new, creative ways to spotlight bedding in their stores, and our new Las Vegas showroom layout allows us the ability to present the Kingsdown story of better sleep through diagnostics and handcrafted, luxury beds in an exceptional manner.”

Throughout the 7,899-square-foot showroom, Kingsdown will spotlight its different bedding collections in a retail store format to give retailers merchandising and showroom design ideas. The Vintage Collection, Crown Imperial, Diamond Royale, Sleep Haven, Passions and Sleep To Live will each have dedicated areas in the showroom. Wall graphics detailing each collection will adorn the showroom.

Located among major mattress suppliers showing at the market in Building C, Kingsdown will gain additional exposure to retail mattress buyers traveling the market in search of product. Previously, the company’s showroom was in Building B.

Combined with the company’s recently secured High Point Market showroom in the International Home Furnishings Center (IHFC), the relocated Las Vegas showroom gives Kingsdown the opportunity to display its products and gain more exposure to buyers shopping the bedding category at Vegas Market.

Kingsdown, Inc., founded in 1904 and headquartered in Mebane, N.C., is a manufacturer of premium mattress systems serving leading retailers across the United States and more than 20 countries. Each product is manufactured using handcrafted techniques combined with state-of-the-art research, materials and equipment. Research and development, training and distribution facilities, as well as two manufacturing facilities, are also headquartered in Mebane. International offices are located in Tokyo, and Melbourne, Australia. Additional manufacturing and distribution centers are located in Waco, Texas; Winchester, Va.; Lakeland, Fla.; Stockton, Calif.; Tuscany, Italy; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Sereban, Malaysia; Shenzhen, China; Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth, Australia.

