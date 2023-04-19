Kingsdown to Unveil Two New Collections at HD Expo

With a long-standing record as a supplier to boutique hotels, Kingsdown Inc. will debut at HD Expo next month, introducing two new mattress collections designed for the hospitality and luxury hospitality categories.

“We have recently seen a significant interest in our portfolio of mattresses for luxury and boutique properties, where they appreciate the quality and comfort a premium brand like ours can bring to the guest experience,” said Kingsdown President and CEO Frank Hood. “In addition to adding products, we have also hired a well-respected executive in this sector, Vince Nicholson. His understanding of the needs of hoteliers is already serving us well with the signing of several boutique hotels.”

Made up of five models, the Kingsdown Hospitality Collection includes the following: antimicrobial FR fiber, breathable knit fabric, gel foam, tri-tech gel-infused memory foam in the support layer (a comfort layer infused with copper, silver and graphite that aids in providing a cooling sleep), and twice tempered tri-zoned wrapped coils that contour to the body to provide customized support in zones.

The Luxury Hospitality Collection comprises four models, which have the same key features. Only the luxe collection adds latex for pressure relief and conformity, a higher coil count support system, and motion separation foam along the center length of the mattress to act as a motion-absorbing buffer.

“HD Expo is the perfect venue to launch Kingsdown’s new hospitality collections,” said Nicholson, director of hospitality for Kingsdown. “We spent considerable time hand-picking every component with the idea of creating the ultimate guestroom amenity of better sleep. Kingsdown brand tenets have always been quality, craftmanship, comfort and durability — all are important attributes in hospitality.”

Kingsdown sustainably sources natural materials like organic cotton, natural latex, Joma wool, and coil systems made from recycled steel — all responsibly sourced from renewable sources, according to a news release. The company’s new hospitality models also underwent rigorous durability testing, and all foams in the mattresses are CertiPUR-US certified.

Additionally, the Kingsdown Group operates in accordance with the Mattress Recycling Council and the Forest Stewardship Council.

Mebane, North Carolina-based Kingsdown will show the new collections at HD Expo, May 2–May 4, at booth 5343 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.