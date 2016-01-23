Kingsdown Updates Sleep Smart

NEWS RELEASE

KINGSDOWN PRESENTS UPDATED “SLEEP SMART” MATTRESS AT WINTER LAS VEGAS MARKET

SLEEP SYSTEM USES INFORMATION FROM MORE THAN A DECADE PLUS OF SLEEP RESEARCH TO PROVIDE HEALTH BENEFITS TO CONSUMERS

MEBANE, NC – Premium mattress manufacturer Kingsdown, Inc., announced it will showcase its remodeled Sleep Smart system at the Winter Las Vegas Market Jan. 24th – 28th. Like the company’s previous models, the updated Sleep Smart uses sleep diagnostics and technology to identify a consumer’s body touch points creating the most individualized sleep surface available in the industry.

Each newly designed Sleep Smart can be used on a flat or adjustable bed base and is constructed using the finest materials, such individually-wrapped innersprings and a ventilated edge support system crafted from high-density foam. It features phase change gel technology coupled with Kingsdown’s proprietary air flow cooling system to create an unparalleled sleep solution that provides personalized comfort and support every night.

Engineered using research from the Sleep to Live Institute, Sleep Smart provides health benefits for the 75% of mattress buying consumeers that struggle with back pain. It creates a sleep surface with adjustable lumbar and optimal postural support to provide pressure relief unlike any other spring, foam or air mattress available. The system’s adjustable base option works from an app that can be downloaded to any smart device and is Bluetooth®-enbabled with a Zero Gravity feature to help to ensure a better nights sleep.

“For years Kingsdown has been known for providing mattresses designed using data from our innovative research to help provide a restorative night’s rest and more retailers and consumers are starting to understand the concept and benefits behind the ‘science of sleep.’,” said Kingsdown President and CEO Frank Hood. “Sleep Smart is our most innovative product to date. When we set out to improve and update it, we listened carefully to the input provided by our dealers on how to make it even better and the result is a top-notch product with a more accessible starting price point that makes it even more saleable for our retailers.”

The command center of the mattress, allows consumers to customize each side of the mattress to the level recommended by Kingsdown’s patented diagnostic system. Once a diagnostic sleep analysis determines recommended support needs, consumers use Sleep Smart’s independently operated hand control remote to customize both sides of the mattress to provide individualized comfort and support to each sleeper. The mattress’ unique construction features three adjustable comfort zones across the center of the mattress including a redefined lumbar region to relieve pressure on the lower back. New this market, is the Sleep Smart iOS app, which enables custom control to both sides of the bed with the click of a button. The optional app also controls the Bluetooth enabled adjustable base.

The new Sleep Smart will be priced at approximately $5,999 in queen. To experience the entire Kingsdown portfolio, visit the company’s Las Vegas Market showroom located in space B-1300.

Kingsdown, Inc. founded in 1904 and headquartered in Mebane, North Carolina, USA is a manufacturer of premium mattress systems serving leading retailers across the United States and more than 20 countries. Each product is manufactured using handcrafted techniques combined with state-of-the-art research, materials and equipment. Research and development, training and distribution facilities, as well as two manufacturing facilities, are also headquartered in Mebane. International offices are located in Tokyo, Japan and Melbourne, Australia. Additional manufacturing and distribution centers are located in Waco, TX; Winchester; Lakeland, FL; Stockton, CA; Leicestershire, England; Tuscany, Italy; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Sereban, Malaysia; Jakarta, Indonesia; Shenzhen, China; Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth, Australia. Visit www.kingsdown.com

