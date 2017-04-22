High Point Market: Kingsdown Expands Vintage Collection Elite

NEWS RELEASE WRITTEN BY KINGSDOWN AND PUBLISHED, UNEDITED, BY SLEEP SAVVY 4/22/17

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Building on the success of its Vintage Collection®, top 15 luxury mattress supplier Kingsdown will highlight an expanded Vintage Collection Elite at the upcoming Spring High Point Market. The expanded line includes two new designs, which will boost the collection’s offerings to feature 11 masterfully designed styles, and the complete line will feature a new array of crisp, white fabrics.

Crafted with a combination of modern sleep science and high quality materials the collection will feature hand tufting along with exquisite attention to styling, including inverted luxury seams. The ticking features Kingsdown’s signature woven crown. The new mattresses offer higher coil counts, New Zealand’s Joma® wool, more latex and more tufting for additional comfort.

“With retailer and consumer demand for luxury sleep products made from natural materials on the rise, we found it necessary to expand and enhance the Vintage Collection,” said Frank Hood, president and CEO of Kingsdown. “Kingsdown remains focused on designing and creating luxury mattresses that deliver on superb comfort and unparalleled support.”

With the four Vintage Elite mattresses, the 11-style Vintage Collection is priced to retail from $1,699 to $6,000 in queen, bridging the price gap between Kingsdown’s Crown Imperial and Diamond Royale collections.

Kingsdown will showcase the collection in its showroom located in IHFC M-528 during the High Point Market running April 22-26.

Kingsdown, Inc., founded in 1904 and headquartered in Mebane, N.C., is a manufacturer of premium mattress systems serving leading retailers across the United States and more than 20 countries. Each product is manufactured using handcrafted techniques combined with state-of-the-art research, materials and equipment. Research and development, training and distribution facilities, as well as two manufacturing facilities, are also headquartered in Mebane. International offices are located in Tokyo, and Melbourne, Australia. Additional manufacturing and distribution centers are in Waco, Texas; Winchester, Va.; Lakeland, Fla.; Stockton, Calif.; Tuscany, Italy; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Sereban, Malaysia; Shenzhen, China; Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth, Australia. Visit Kingsdown.com.

