Kingsdown will Unveil Over 25 New Mattresses in 4 Top-Selling Collections at the Summer Las Vegas Furniture Market

Las Vegas Press Release

Mebane, NC—Kingsdown, the company known for meticulously handcrafted mattresses built on a foundation of sleep science, will unveil over 25 new mattress designs in its Vintage, Insignia, Anniversary and Zedbed collections at the Summer Las Vegas Market July 24-28.

The focus throughout the company’s new showroom is on the overall elevation of the sleep experience and shining a spotlight on the relationship between high-fashion, artistry and luxury. To this point, new fabric packages will make their debut in the elegant, hand-tufted Vintage Collection for the summer show, for a total of five differentiated aesthetics.

Crafted from luxurious materials, Kingsdown’s flagship Vintage Collection combines exceptionally high coil counts and patented motion separation construction with latex and ultra-soft, breathable natural materials like pure cotton, ethically sourced New Zealand Joma Wool, Alpaca wool from Peru and genuine horsehair imported from the United Kingdom. Retails range from $3,499 to $12,999 in queen.

“Our Vintage Collection offers the kind of old-world construction rarely encountered today and is emblematic of our rich history of handcrafted perfection performed by generations of master artisans who take exceptional pride in a time-intensive manufacturing process,” said Frank Hood, president, and chief executive officer. “Vintage epitomizes the kind of design, craftsmanship and exceptional materials that affluent consumers equate with luxury products of true style and substance.”

Insignia is a next generation luxury hybrid line, with eight mattresses in the collection and it too will highlight all new fabric selections at Summer Market. Set apart by Secure Stitch scroll quilting, fabrics are stitched up to two inches directly into the first comfort layer for enhanced durability that resists body impressions. Phase change materials are encapsulated within the surface layer’s cooling foams to absorb excess heat and continually regulate the skin’s microclimate, while performance fabrics and cooling yarns combine to keep the sleep surface cooler and more comfortable. Infused specialty foams positioned near the mattress core aid with cooling by pulling heat away from the sleeper. Wrapped coils with a posturized center third contour to the body and provide personalized support for sleep partners in the most important zones. Retails range from $1,399 to $2,699.

Anniversary, Kingsdown’s entry-level luxury collection includes more than a dozen models in the lineup with four entirely new entries and retail price prints ranging from $699 to $1,399. Features include specialty foams infused with copper, gel, and graphite, wrapped coils, tri-zoned support, and the Fresh Comfort Quilt with cooling gel fibers on the surface of the mattress to help regulate body temperature.

