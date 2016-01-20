King Koil Introduces New World Luxury Models, Direct-Ship Program

NEWS RELEASE

WILLOWBROOK, Ill.—King Koil® will be launching in Las Vegas several new options related to its World Luxury line of beds, along with a new sleep data collection technology and a new Express Comfort™ program to help retailers target the consumer direct channel.

The producer will present its new products and programs in showroom 538 in the A building.

Headlining its market introductions is a new three-bed World Luxury™ Intimate collection that’s positioned above its World Luxury series. Expected to retail from $1,699 to $2,199, the World Luxury Intimate line uses an exclusive Perfect Contour Reaction (PCR) coil system in combination with layers of memory foam, Gel Reponse™ latex and a new foam called inergex3.

“The PCR coil unit built exclusively for King Koil is a reactive, suspended spring system that conforms perfectly to the body,” explained Owen Shoemaker, King Koil president and COO. “The inergex3 foam is both contouring and responsive, acting more like latex than memory foam when in contact with body heat.”

Positioned under World Luxury is a new seven-model World Edition collection. World Edition beds feature the same encased coil system included in World Luxury models but are set to retail at value prices from only $499 to $999.

World Edition beds incorporate layers of gel memory foam and Gel Response latex, as well as high-density poly foam.

Also new for market, King Koil’s iMattress™ series now features copper-infused surface fabrics across most of the line, as well as a new Sleeprint™ innovation that records personal sleep data like heart rate, respiratory rate and body movement.

“Sleeprint uses Blue Tooth technology located in a pocket on the underside of the mattress,” Shoemaker noted. “Once you’ve set it, you can easily operate the program with any hand-held smart device.”

Dedicated to helping improve a person’s overall health, Sleeprint has been in production for 20 years, Shoemaker said, and is backed by thousands of hours of hospital research.

The technology is now available in any iMattress bed in the nine-model collection, which includes three all-foam products, three hybrid innerspring versions and three models with the exclusive PCR coil system found in the World Luxury Intimate series.

Yet another market first for King Koil is a new Express Comfort program that’s aimed at guiding brick-and-mortar retailers into the consumer-direct channel. At the heart of the program are eight of King Koil’s branded beds—two each of World Luxury, iMattress, Extended Life™ and Natural Response®–that are being offered as compressed and rolled mattresses from $699 to $1,999.

“The objective of the program is to provide resources and services for traditional retailers to get into the business of consumer-direct marketing,” Shoemaker explained.

“We’ll also be offering assistance to dealers who want help with web site upgrades, online marketing or other digital strategies.”

Finally, King Koil will be working more closely in 2016 with the International Chiropractic Association (ICA), with which the producer has maintained a longstanding partnership.

Representing more than 6,000 participant-members in the U.S., the ICA is introducing a campaign this year to promote better back care and support for patients. King Koil is planning a cross-marketing program that would involve compressed and rolled Extended Life beds that have been engineered in cooperation with the ICA’s Posture Committee.

As an example, ICA chiropractors could recommend UPS-able Extended Life beds and refer patients to participating retailers, Shoemaker said.

Note: Unless otherwise stated, all retails reflect anticipated queen pricing.

