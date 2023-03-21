Kingsdown’s bedMATCH Hits Milestone, Gets Brand Refresh

Kingsdown’s proprietary bedMATCH system has reached a new milestone by surpassing 17 million consumer profiles. The diagnostic tool used by retailers around the world has undergone a major brand refresh adding new features and improving the design. Now the software guides customers and interacts with them in a variety of languages.

Kingsdown product development and sales professionals worked together on redesigning the physical presentation on the retail floor, which resulted in a tighter, more flexible footprint with a modern, high-tech look, according to company officials.

As part of the enhanced experience, shoppers lie on a mattress that is covered in an antimicrobial fabric and equipped with sensors that scan the body and analyze thousands of calculations. In this updated version, mobile-enabled results have removed the need for printers to provide consumers with the system’s recommendations. Instead, shoppers receive a unique QR code to take home their results, and the RSA receives the same code via email for follow-up.

A newly designed User Interface accommodates socially sensitive demographic questions, provides multi-language support, and expanded health and wellness profiling. Later this year, Kingsdown will update its online bedMATCH tool with an API toolkit for seamless integration into retail partner websites and e-commerce platforms.

Installed in more than 1,450 retail locations around the globe, the patented, brand agnostic system is currently used by more than 4,100 RSAs worldwide to help shoppers match their sleep habits, health and body profiles to the best mattress available in a store, regardless of whether the mattress is a Kingsdown.

As part of the redesign process, Kingsdown performed proprietary research with RSAs and surveyed a panel of 500 consumers to best evaluate the current attitudes and behaviors surrounding in-store mattress-matching tools, and bedMATCH specifically. According to the research, more than 80 percent of the RSAs surveyed said the bedMATCH system was easy to use in-store and its results were consistently reliable. Likewise, more than 80 percent of the consumers surveyed said they felt using an in-store diagnostic tool helped them make a decision when shopping for a mattress. That figure rose to 90 percent if they used the bedMATCH system.

“The new design of bedMATCH ensures Kingsdown’s continued leadership in the in-store diagnostics space, as well as providing exceptional support of partner RSAs, who benefit from increased close rates, improved average unit selling price, fewer mattress returns and a more frictionless sales process overall,” said Frank Hood, president, and chief executive officer of Kingsdown, based in Mebane, North Carolina.