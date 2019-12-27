Las Vegas Ante4Autism 2020 Poker Tournament Around the Corner

The 12th annual Ante4Autism Poker Tournament will take place at 7 p.m., Jan. 25 at the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino’s Grand Event Center, on the eve of Las Vegas Market.

The fundraiser supports autism spectrum disorder advocacy, education and research. The event attracts donations and support from across the furniture and bedding industry and beyond. Ante4Autism was founded by bedding industry member Doug Krinsky whose son has ASD.

In addition to donations from individuals, the following companies are among this year’s sponsors at a range of donation levels: Ashley Furniture, BekaertDeslee, BoxDrop, Brooklyn Bedding, Coconis Furniture, Eclipse International/Eastman House, Furniture First, Infinity Massage Chairs, Leggett & Platt Inc., Maxime Knitting, Planned Furniture Promotions, Rize/Mantua Mfg. Co., Symbol Mattress and Tru Lite Bedding.

Register to play (entry fee is $150), make a donation or sign up as an event sponsor at the Ante4Autism.com website, or by contacting Krinsky, phone 614-554-0802, email ante4autism@aol.com. The event offers five levels of sponsorship. Details are available at the website.

The evening’s big winner will earn a new title, Krinsky said. He or she will be the Apollo Jett Grand Champion in honor of the young son of co-hosts Karina and Chip Jett, who had ASD and passed away at age four.

“The naming of the grand champion after Apollo is to honor Apollo’s life, as well as the tremendous help and support Karina and Chip Jett throw into this event,” Krinsky said.

Proceeds from this year’s tournament will be donated to five ASD-related charities and institutes: Autism Speaks; National Autism Association of Southeast Ohio; Oakstone Academy; Willow Farms (established by STEPS Academy); and Project F.O.C.U.S. (Forming Occupational and Community Understanding for Success) at University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

In addition to the Jetts, who are professional poker players, more than a dozen co-hosts volunteer each year to assist Krinsky in planning, promoting and presenting the annual poker tournament. Players include home furnishings industry members, as well as a host of celebrities, professional poker players and Las Vegas-area residents and visitors.

Ante4Autism receives a portion of the proceeds from several auctions held the evening of the event, including memorabilia and — this year — two exciting vacation packages to Europe and to South America. Ante4Autism also receives full proceeds from auctions of high-value donated products and services from a number of companies, including BBO Poker Tables and Townsley Portraits.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in 59 children is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. ASD is a neurological and developmental disorder that begins early in childhood and lasts throughout a person’s life. It affects how a person behaves, communicates and learns.