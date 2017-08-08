Video: Mattress industry news at Summer Las Vegas Market

At this week’s Las Vegas Market held at the World Market Center, the editors of BedTimes and Sleep Savvy magazines shot these short videos of some new bedding products and technologies that launched at this show.

Check out these silents and talkies fresh from market. The videos are all under 30 seconds and they’re all straight from our publications’ Twitter feeds.

Don Wright of Wright Global Graphics touts PerformaFlex printing/labeling for str-e-t-chy #mattress border fabrics #LVMKT pic.twitter.com/htnR9MU800 — BedTimes Magazine (@bedtimesmag) July 31, 2017

Rob O’Neill demonstrates how simple it is to assemble the @fashionbedgroup Symmetry EZ shippable adjustable base. #LVMkt pic.twitter.com/eQU5w4LMoa — BedTimes Magazine (@bedtimesmag) August 1, 2017

Denny Boyd of Boyd Sleep touts new container program for gel viscoelastic #mattresses + adjustable bases #lvmkt #mattress pic.twitter.com/F3287LveMh — BedTimes Magazine (@bedtimesmag) August 1, 2017

The very visual CoolGel Thermic fabric absorbs and dissipates heat, as shown by JP Ledoux @ClassicBrands. #LVMarket #mattress pic.twitter.com/YHs2kcaV8w — BedTimes Magazine (@bedtimesmag) August 2, 2017

Sean Bergman shows off how PureCare’s new TempSync fibers work when the heat rises. #LVMkt #pillows @PureCare_Kayla pic.twitter.com/84cswfqS3X — BedTimes Magazine (@bedtimesmag) July 31, 2017

Auto-adjusting: David Long with E.S Kluft & Co. explains the smart tech behind the new Aireloom NGmatt #mattress at #LVmkt pic.twitter.com/yXbiwjRGiM — BedTimes Magazine (@bedtimesmag) August 2, 2017