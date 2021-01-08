2021 Las Vegas Markets Rescheduled for April and August

ATLANTA/ HIGH POINT/ LAS VEGAS – (December 15, 2020) – Capitalizing on a recent shift in timing of home furnishings industry markets, and in concert with ongoing travel and government restrictions in the western United States, International Market Centers (IMC) has rescheduled the winter and summer editions of the Las Vegas Market — originally planned in January and July — to run April 11-15, 2021, and August 22-26, 2021. IMC’s 2021 markets in Atlanta for Gift & Home and Apparel will run as scheduled

“We have opted to postpone the winter Las Vegas Market in connection with Governor Sisolak’s recent extension of Nevada’s ‘statewide pause’ and in consideration of stay-at-home orders currently impacting travel for key western states,” said Bob Maricich, IMC CEO. “HPMA’s decision to change High Point Market from April to June further affirms our decision and allows us to shift the winter Las Vegas Market into April. We also will alter our summer Las Vegas Market dates from July to August to allow enough time between the April Las Vegas Market, new June High Point Market dates and our summer market in Las Vegas. Our Las Vegas Showrooms including the Las Vegas Design Center remain open for business by appointment for buyers.”

IMC will contact all buyers pre-registered for winter Las Vegas Market to communicate the change and to assist with adjustment of their plans. As an added benefit, the summer Las Vegas Market runs concurrently with HD Expo (August 24-25, at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas) and ASD (August 22-25, 2021, at the Las Vegas Convention Center), giving buyers and exhibitors additional cross-market opportunities.

According to Maricich, IMC’s gift and home furnishings events in Atlanta – as well as IMC’s Atlanta Apparel Markets in February, April, June, August, September and October – remain unchanged by the High Point and Las Vegas date shifts. “Our decision to maintain current timing and format of the events in Atlanta was informed by feedback from buyers and tenants as well as recent experience safely and successfully hosting eight markets for the Southeastern region at AmericasMart.”

IMC’s revised 2021 calendar of markets is:

Atlanta Market : January 12-19, 2021, at AmericasMart Atlanta

: June 5-9, 2021 at IMC’s 17 properties in High Point: 300 E. Green St.; 300 S. Main St.; Commerce & Design Building; Furniture Plaza; Historic Market Square; International Home Furnishings Center; Klaussner on Hamilton; Market Square Textile Tower; National Furniture Mart; Plaza Suites; Showplace; the Suites at Market Square; 121, 200, 320 Hamilton St; 330 N. Hamilton St.; and 129 S. Hamilton St. June Atlanta Apparel: June 9 – 12, 2021, at AmericasMart Atlanta

In addition to IMC’s 22 markets, the open daily collections at AmericasMart, the Atlanta Decorative Arts Center (ADAC) and the Las Vegas Design Center at World Market Center Las Vegas will continue to host events for buyers throughout the year. IMC also hosts a number of off-market events connected with relevant tradeshows staged in Las Vegas during the year.

Governed by IMC’s Together Safely protocols for markets and events, IMC safely and successfully produced 11 markets from June through November 2020. IMC’s industry-setting standards include contactless registration procedures, mandatory use of personal protective equipment (PPE), expanded sanitization and the implementation of social distancing and traffic control measures. IMC also continues to actively monitor guidance from public health and government officials. For complete information, visit TogetherSafely.com.

“As physical markets continue to be impacted directly, or indirectly by COVID-19, IMC will continue to be agile and adapt to local conditions and industry feedback,” said Maricich. “While physical market dates may shift in some cities, we will continue to connect buyers and sellers virtually through our market websites and communications. In spring 2021 we will extend our year-round value with the launch of JuniperMarket, a new B2B ecommerce platform, powered by IMC_Digital Innovations division for the gift, home furnishings and apparel industries.”

About International Market Centers: International Market Centers (IMC) serves as the center of commerce for the furniture, gift, home decor and apparel industries, bringing buyers and sellers from all over the world together through physical markets in Atlanta, High Point and Las Vegas. With the launch of the IMC_Digital Innovations division in January 2020, IMC offers the only omnichannel solution for the home, gift and apparel industries that seamlessly connects physical and digital wholesale commerce. www.imcenters.com.