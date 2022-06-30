Las Vegas Retailer Walker Furniture to Carry GhostBed

Walker Furniture in Las Vegas showcases four GhostBed collections, including the Venus Williams line

Las Vegas Market News Release

GhostBed, a leading online mattress retailer and manufacturer of boxed beds, has made its Las Vegas retail debut at Walker Furniture, which is offering four collections at its four stores and online.

Open for more than 60 years, the full-service furniture and mattress retailer will feature a selection of GhostBed mattresses from the Grande and Dimensions collections, as well as the Venus Williams line.

“Walker Furniture has a tremendous reputation for quality and service in the Las Vegas area, so having our product available to their consumers is a major placement for our team,” said Alan Hirschhorn, executive vice president of the Plantation, Florida-based company. “The region is still one of the fastest growing in the country, giving us access to one of the most dynamic markets in the United States.”

Walker will offer the Volley and Rally models from GhostBed’s Venus Williams collection, as well as its Grande gel memory foam mattresses and Dimensions hybrid mattresses, all between $1,699 to $2,599 in queen.

Designed to promote recovery, performance and health through its proprietary FIT layer, the Venus Williams collection maximizes recovery and performance through enhanced cooling technologies, according to the news release. Each mattress features an eco-friendly cover made from recycled plastic bottles and GhostBed’s proprietary bio-foam layer — combining the comfort and cooling associated with GhostBed with the advanced sleep technology of far infrared.

With seven Grand Slam titles, five Wimbledon titles and four Olympic gold medals, tennis champion Venus Williams is one of the most accomplished and inspiring women in the history of sports. She holds a bachelor of science in business administration from Indiana University East and an associate of science in fashion design from The Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale.

Now she has parlayed her education and her athletic success into two design ventures: lifestyle and fashion-forward activewear brand EleVen by Venus Williams, and full-service commercial and residential interior design firm V Starr.