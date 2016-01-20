Leggett & Platt Eliminates Retention Bar, Adds Features to 2016 Prodigy Adjustable Base

NEWS RELEASE

LEGGETT & PLATT® ELIMINATES BAR RETENTION, EXPANDS

FEATURES ON NEW 2016 PRODIGY™ ADJUSTABLE BASE

Redesigned Prodigy features MicroHook™ retainer system for a streamlined look.

CARTHAGE, Missouri, Jan. 17, 2016 – Leggett & Platt® Adjustable Bed Group has reinvented the Prodigy base, adding its exclusive MicroHook™ mattress-retention system to eliminate retainer bars often seen across the end of a bed. “In rethinking our retention system, we wanted to make the hospital bar disappear and deliver a sleek design. We didn’t just raise the bar, Leggett & Platt made it disappear,” said Jay Thompson, President of Adjustable Bed Group.

MicroHook™ is Leggett & Platt’s proprietary gripping application designed to keep the mattress from sliding off the base. In addition to eliminating retention bars, the 2016 Prodigy is equipped with new features like an industry-first capacitive-touch remote, pillow tilt, under-bed light and adjustable-height legs.

“When Leggett & Platt launched Prodigy in 2009, it was the first adjustable base in the industry to offer smartphone app control, a snore button and a sleep timer,” said Thompson. “The new 2016 Prodigy comes with the best features from the original, along with thoughtful innovations we think consumers will be excited to explore and welcome into their homes.”

Capacitive-Touch Remote and App

Responding to electrical properties in the human body, 2016 Prodigy’s backlit capacitive-touch remote requires a gentle touch to operate and includes a convenient tabletop cradle. The redesigned Bluetooth app for iOS and Android devices offers a choice of day or night mode and includes a sleep-timer, massage with wave and a gentle-wake alarm.

Additional 2016 Prodigy Features

USB hub with four charging ports conveniently located on each side of the base

Under-bed lighting makes getting up at night safe

Programmable positions on the remote and app

Heavy-duty height-adjustable legs allow for quick-and-easy elevation changes, moving from 6 inches to 10 inches in seconds

Pillow-tilt positioning

Dual, full-body massage with app-controlled wave feature

Designed, engineered and assembled in the USA

Rediscover the all-new 2016 Prodigy at Las Vegas Market, Leggett & Platt show space B1326.

About Leggett & Platt® Adjustable Bed Group

Leggett & Platt® Adjustable Bed Group (ABG), a division of global diversified manufacturer Leggett & Platt®, Incorporated, is a premier provider of adjustable bases. Based in Carthage, Missouri, Leggett & Platt® ABG creates adjustable bases that inspire relaxation and rejuvenation. Our adjustable bases are available in retail furniture, department and bedding stores nationwide as well as through online retailers. For additional information, please visit www.LPAdjustableBases.com.

About Leggett & Platt®

Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) is a diversified manufacturer (and member of the S&P 500) that conceives, designs, and produces a broad variety of engineered components and products that can be found in most homes, offices, and automobiles. The 132-year-old company (founded in 1883) is made of 18 business units, 20,000 employee-partners and 130 facilities located in 19 countries. Leggett & Platt is the leading U.S. producer of: a) components for residential furniture and bedding; b) carpet cushion; c) adjustable beds; d) work furniture and components; e) drawn steel wire; f) automotive seat support and lumbar systems; and g) bedding industry machinery.

Contact: Mark Kinsley

(417) 358-8131 ext. 2746

mark.kinsley@leggett.com

###