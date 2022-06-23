Leslie Morris Appointed Vice President of Sales, Standard Fiber

Leslie Morris

Burlingame, California-based Standard Fiber has hired Leslie Morris as its new vice president of sales.

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Morris will lead the company’s pet product sales efforts and tap into other segments using her extensive retail and wholesale experience with big box and specialty retailers.

“The technologies and innovations that Standard Fiber brings to the textile industry is unmatched by any other company, and this distinction will continue to propel the pet products business forward,” Morris said. “I am looking forward to working with the team to develop innovative and differentiated assortments for our customers.”

Morris joins Standard Fiber from NVM Pet, licensee of Serta and Beauty-rest pet beds, where she was director of product development. Previously, she was director of product development for dog and cat hardgoods at PetSmart. Morris also brings a broad range of experience with leading retailers including Kohl’s, Bed Bath & Beyond, and May Merchandising Company.

Standard Fiber will start filling pet beds in its South Carolina and Nevada factories in the third quarter of this year to help reduce freight costs and lead times, while offering better inventory turn and new domestic drop-ship capabilities with its strategic retail partners.

“Leslie’s successful product development, sourcing and sales experience in the home textiles and pet industries make her the perfect addition to our dynamic team,” said Chad Altbaier, chief commercial officer. “She joins us at the perfect time as we are launching USA-filled pet beds, and we are looking forward to her driving our pet products growth to the next level.”