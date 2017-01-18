Levitation Labs to Showcase Advanced UpLIFT and GlideON Encasements

News release written by Levitation Labs and published, unedited, by Sleep Savvy

Company Will Occupy New Las Vegas Showroom, B-956

Chicago, IL – Jan. 16, 2017 – Based on the strong level of interest they received from retailers during their buzzworthy UpLIFT™ Weightless Mattress System product debut at the Summer Las Vegas Market this past August, Levitation Labs now aims to raise the innovation bar once again by showcasing their new line of UpLIFT™ and GlideON™ mattress maneuvering protective encasement systems in their new showroom B-956, at this winter’s Las Vegas Market, from January 22-26, 2017. While the company’s flagship UpLIFT™ Weightless Mattress System uses a steady stream of air from a small air pump to “hover” any mattress above its foundation, for effortless sheet tucking and ease of mattress rotation, their new UpLIFT™ and GlideON™ line of six-sided mattress encasements takes the mattress protection category to a whole new level.

Both UpLIFT™ and GlideON™ Mattress Encasement Systems provide superior mattress protection while providing consumers unmatched ease of installation by simply allowing for the mattress to be slid into the encasement—not the other way around. Now, mattress owners simply glide the mattress into the protector, over the mattress foundation, and zip it up. It really is that easy to install. The hypo-allergenic encasement can also be easily removed and reinstalled for frequent laundering— amazingly, all while holding an optional bed skirt perfectly in place.

As if that weren’t enough, both UpLift™ and GlideOn™ encasements allow consumers to easily rotate their mattress over a patented slick bottom surface, conforming to mattress warranty rotation requirements, and further protecting mattress owners against uncomfortable body impressions; thus, extending the life and comfort of their mattress.

To round out this impressive suite of mattress protection innovations, Levitation Labs will also be introducing its newly patented ZipSeal™ Zipper Enclosure System as an add-on accessory to GlideON™ and UpLIFT™ protectors. ZipSeal™ surrounds and seals the encasement’s zipper securely in place, for true 360-degree anti-allergen, anti-dust-mite, and anti-microbial mattress protection.

According to Bill Scarleski, the company’s Chief Innovations Officer, “It used to take a small team of people to lift a heavy mattress off of its foundation, install a mattress encasement over the top of it, and somehow get it all back in order without incident. We knew there had to be a better way.”

Scarleski went on to add, “The advanced design of our UpLIFT™ and GlideOn™ encasement systems now provides consumers with superior mattress protection while making installation, mattress rotation, and bed-making so easy that we’ll all soon look back and wonder how we ever did it the old fashioned way.“

For more information: http://www.levitationlabs.com/

