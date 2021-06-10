Lights! Camera! Action! Dave Perry!

Take 5 With Dave video series launches June 21

Sleep Savvy magazine and its sister publication BedTimes magazine will launch a weekly video series, Take 5 With Dave, Monday, June 21. Hosted by the one-and-only Dave Perry, editor at large for BedTimes and Sleep Savvy magazines, the brief, high-energy and cheeky videos will highlight bedding industry news, insights, events, personalities and more. Be sure to catch every installment at SleepSavvyMagazine.com and BedTimesMagazine.com, as well as in Shop Talk by Sleep Savvy and BedTimes in Brief.

And…Coming in July

Beginning in July, Dave Perry also will host a monthly video series on a major research study conducted in 2020 by the Better Sleep Council. The six-part series spotlights key changes in the evolving mattress shopping marketplace. A huge thanks to sponsor Therapedic International. Stay tuned for more details.