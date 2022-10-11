LogicData Names New Director of Sales, North America

LogicData, an adjustable base maker, has appointed Matthew Skinner as director of sales for LogicData North America.

Matthew Skinner

Skinner will lead the sales team, focusing on growing the company’s business and strengthening existing customer relationships. He will also work on expanding LogicData’s reach across the home and office industries for height-adjustable tables and adjustable bases/bed frames, including the newly launched Cosmo line.

Skinner joined LogicData in January from HNI Global, where he served as global account manager, overseeing relationships with multisite, multinational corporations and managing cross-functional teams to deliver customized workplace furnishings programs. Previously, he worked as a district manager for Teknion where he managed and supported dealer partnerships. He has also held numerous sales positions in the furniture industry, among other businesses, for a collective 25 years of sales experience.

“Matt is a seasoned, well-respected professional with a proven track record of business success and building strong customer relationships focused on customized solutions,” said Dexter Weber, president of LogicData North America, based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. “Matt’s sales expertise and depth of knowledge across the greater furniture industry will undoubtedly serve to strengthen our expanding North American operations amid these challenging times for the global furniture industry.”