Logicdata Previews SilverSlim Prototype

Adjustable base maker Logicdata gathered retailer feedback at the April Las Vegas Market on a new base prototype, SilverSlim.
The base has a sleek, low-profile design meant to fit most existing bed frames and bases, and comes with optional adjustable feet. According to the company, it is quieter than other models and offers no-tool assembly that takes minutes; a foldable platform design; one-box packaging with no oversize fees for any size (twin XL, queen, king and California king); 700-pound capacity; and competitive pricing.
“We’re bringing our research-and-development lab to the Las Vegas Market for a real-time exchange of ideas and feedback to help us develop and cater the best adjustable base and service for today’s fast-paced world,” said Dexter Weber, president of Logicdata North America, based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.