Logicdata Previews SilverSlim Prototype



This prototype adjustable base designed by Logicdata lives up to its name, SilverSlim, with its sleek, low profile.

Adjustable base maker Logicdata gathered retailer feedback at the April Las Vegas Market on a new base prototype, SilverSlim.

The base has a sleek, low-profile design meant to fit most existing bed frames and bases, and comes with optional adjustable feet. According to the company, it is quieter than other models and offers no-tool assembly that takes minutes; a foldable platform design; one-box packaging with no oversize fees for any size (twin XL, queen, king and California king); 700-pound capacity; and competitive pricing.

“We’re bringing our research-and-development lab to the Las Vegas Market for a real-time exchange of ideas and feedback to help us develop and cater the best adjustable base and service for today’s fast-paced world,” said Dexter Weber, president of Logicdata North America, based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.