Long Hours Can Be Hazardous To Your Health

Does working more hours increase your bottom line? Research says ‘nope.’

Take note, retailers: According to a recent post on Inc.com, working too much can be counterproductive and even lead to health problems. The business website cites various reports and scientific studies that suggest working more than 40 hours a week can have negative physical, mental, emotional and social effects.

“Despite how pervasive the managerial idea still is that working employees harder always translates to a better bottom line,” the article says, “science says that your company isn’t going to gain much, if anything, if you put in much more than an extra hour or two a day.”

Consider the following:

Research indicates there is a 60% increase in the risk of cardiovascular problems for those who work 10 hours or more a day.

Thirty percent of people working more than 60 hours a week suffer from relationship difficulties.

Those working more than 40 hours a week tend to consume more alcohol and tobacco, are overweight (primarily in men) and prone to depression (mainly women).

Productivity decreases significantly after working 50 hours a week.

Longer hours lead to higher injury rates. People who work more than 60 hours a week are 23% more likely to be to be injured on the job.

Finally, working overtime is associated with stress, which can lead to fatigue, memory problems, health issues and sleep disruption—and what kind of example does that set if you are falling asleep in your own shop? As Inc.com observes, “Don’t work more than 50 hours if you value your health, happiness and connections to others.”