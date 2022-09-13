Longtime Product Manager Laura Allred Retires from AEC

Laura Allred

AEC Narrow Fabrics has announced that Laura Allred, product manager, will retire after seven years of dedicated service to the company.

“It is with a combination of both sadness and joy that AEC Narrow Fabrics announces the retirement of Laura Allred as product manager of our mattress-related business segment which includes tapes, handles and elastics,” company officials said.

“Laura has been an integral part of our company for the past seven years. Her career has spanned decades of textile design, product development and leadership within home textiles, jacquard upholstery fabrics, woven and knitted mattress fabrics, and most recently narrow fabrics. Her invaluable contributions and grace will be remembered by everyone on the AEC team.”

The Asheboro, North Carolina-based company also announced that Priscilla Peralta will assume Allred’s role of product manager upon her retirement.