Lull Partners with Pottery Barn

Santa Barbara, California-based mattress company Lull Ventures LLC has teamed up with Pottery Barn and Pottery Barn Kids to sell Lull products in all Pottery Barn Kids stores and select Pottery Barn stores nationwide, as well as online.

“We are thrilled to partner with Pottery Barn and Pottery Barn Kids to help them gain incremental business while also expanding our retail footprint,” said Brandon Howell, head of wholesale at Lull. “I feel there’s a strong mutual benefit between both companies. Lull gets exposure from this iconic brand both online and in-store, while Pottery Barn can expand their reach with the younger Lull customer. The new partnerships will now give Lull a brick-and-mortar presence in every major metro area across the country.”

Lull has established partnerships with multiple Top 100 furniture retailers, as well as e-commerce partnerships, with Mattress Firm, JCPenney, Target, Wal-Mart, Amazon and Zulily. KeyBanc Q1 2022 Consumer Survey Results showed Lull climb to a Top 15 Mattress Brand regarding consumer interest.

Meanwhile, Lull continues to expand its product offerings. Its assortment now includes the 10-inch Original Mattress, 12-inch Original Premium Mattress, 13-inch Luxe Hybrid Mattress, a variety of bed frames across every price point, and a full bedding collection with sheets, pillows and duvets. Lull has also added a dealer locator to its website to drive foot traffic to wholesale partners like Pottery Barn.