Lulu Mattress Will Show For First Time At Las Vegas Market

NEWS RELEASE | VEGAS 2023

Brand Will Launch Wholesale Program With 12-Inch Hybrid, Topper And Cool Gel Pillow.

ATLANTA — Lulu Mattress, the industry’s first to incorporate therapeutic Far Infrared Rays [FIR] technology in the cover of its products, is launching a wholesale line at the Winter Las Vegas Furniture Market, showing its popular 12-inch Lulu Hybrid mattress, 3-inch topper and a Cool Gel pillow at the MD Mattress space in C-1621.

What makes all Lulu sleep products unique is the ION Miracle Yarn Technology using Far Infrared Rays [FIR] technology to increase localized circulation that stimulates the microcirculatory system, improve circulation and helps with muscle recovery. The technology has been reviewed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and determined a medical device and general wellness product. All its products are made in the United States.

The 12-inch Lulu Hybrid mattress features a comfort core coil system with perimeter support coils, providing durability and stability while reducing motion transfer by up to 95 percent for sleep partners and a two-inch copper infused gel memory foam top layer, adapting to your body for a cool, superior comfort and support. The cover is infused with ION- Miracle Yarn Technology. It’s suggested retail price in queen size is $999.

The Lulu Miracle Ion Technology 3-inch mattress topper is built with Certi-Pur foam, combining a soft copper infused gel memory foam top layer with a transition layer for personalized comfort and support. It’s suggested retail price is $199.

The Lulu Cool Gel Pillow features the FIR-Infrared Cool Touch sleep surface and shredded Gel Memory Foam. It combines a soft stretch knit fabric with shredded Cool Gel memory foam for adjustable comfort and support for all sleep positions. Its suggested retail price is $59.

“Consumers today are looking for more than a comfortable sleep surface –they also want products that help them perform better. We know that better sleep is restorative, but now with Lulu Ion Miracle Yarn Technology, we can actually stimulate restorative sleep,” said Michael Flam, founder and CEO of Lulu Mattress. “Whether you are an athlete, school-teacher or anyone who works hard every day, The ION-technology-infused topper guarantees a wellness-rejuvenating sleep.”

Professional athletes, like NFL Player Pat Scales, Olympic Swimmer Zack Harting and NBA Player and Coach DaMarre Carroll, have been using Lulu’s products and speaking towards the benefits of helping rejuvenate their bodies after excessive exertion of energy. The Under Armour running team uses the Lulu arm and leg sleeves along with sleeping on its hybrid mattress in preparation for the upcoming Boston Marathon.

Lulu Mattress, founded in 2018, is a leading technology and consumer products company that places improving consumer health as the number one priority for its customers. The FDA Determined medical device is a General Wellness Product, acknowledged by professional and top-performing athletes as a restorative tool to re-energize the body, increase stamina and improve overall health. The products are available through approved wholesale partners, online at lulumattress.com, Amazon, Macy’s, Wayfair and Hammacher Schlemmer. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, with customer care facilities in Monterrey, Mexico to support the growth of the brand in North America.