Luxury Brands Aireloom, Kluft and Marshall Mix It Up at Market

The Aireloom brand from E.S. Kluft & Co. occupied its own showroom at April’s Las Vegas Market, which was filled with new Aireloom Preferred models, including this brilliantly bordered model in the Abstract Hues group.

The Madrid-based Flex Group, owner of E.S. Kluft & Co. and Marshall Mattress, presented its Aireloom, Kluft and Marshall brands in two reorganized, unified showrooms across from one another in arguably one of the largest launches at Las Vegas Market, a total of more than 50 new beds from the three brands rolled out to visitors at the April 11-15 show.

Aireloom was a central focus displayed in a dedicated showroom at the World Market Center in Building C, showroom 1501. Across the way, new Kluft and Marshall Mattress models were arranged in a newly opened showroom. The new products are supported by an array of new marketing collateral available to retailers, including brochures, commercials, digital assets, POS materials and other tools.

“For Aireloom, California lifestyle, culture, art and beaches, to name a few, are the main sources of inspiration for these new lines, which is based on the brand’s DNA,” said Magali Castillo, vice president of marketing for Kluft. “And for Kluft and Marshall Mattress, we have created lines that embody each brand’s high-end luxury essence and attention to detail for the ultimate in comfort.”

The revamped Aireloom Preferred collection was grouped into three themes — Abstract Hues, Night Stars and Timeless Odyssey. Each has 10 models built with high-end components. The beds have patented Aireloom Lift, a chamber between the spring unit and comfort layers allowing better breathability.

A redesigned Kluft collection for national distribution included nine models using patented Kluft Standard construction and natural materials including cashmere, horsetail and organic cotton fill, damask ticking, hand-tufting and nested pocket spring systems.

The new Marshall Mattress national collection also has nine beds, all with the original patented Marshall pocket coil unit and available in tight-top and euro-top constructions.

“For our parent company The Flex Group, along with our North American luxury brands — Aireloom, Kluft and Marshall Mattress — these new product introductions add to our position as a leader in high-end bedding,” said Jon Stowe, managing director of Kluft.