Luxury & Sustainability Are Features Of Bia’s 2 New Hemingway Collections It Will Unveil At Las Vegas Market

NEWS RELEASE | VEGAS 2023

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. – Leading mattress manufacturer, Bedding Industries of America (BIA), is set to unveil two additional Hemingway collections at the upcoming Las Vegas Market: Lifestyle and Key West. The collections are committed to providing more sustainable products while maintaining the personality of the well-known Hemingway brand.

KENYA – SEPTEMBER 1952: Author Ernest Hemingway writes at a portable table while on a big game hunt in September 1952 in Kenya. (Photo by Earl Theisen/Getty Images)

Over the past few years, the industry has seen sustainability become an incredible priority for consumers. BIA is currently using 100 percent natural fabrics and raw materials (plant fibers, cotton blends, etc.), using wool as a natural FR barrier, and the springs in the collection are made of recycled steel, all of which contribute to the sustainability initiative the company has set for itself. The company only uses foam that is CertiPur-US® Certified.

“Retailers have really embraced our Hemingway brand. Its luxury and name recognition are two powerful characteristics that has made the brand popular with consumers,” said Stuart Carlitz, CEO of Bedding Industries of America. “We didn’t want to change the essence of the brand in these new collections, but we wanted to provide consumers with a more sustainable product. The luxury consumer is increasingly interested in sustainable offerings, and we saw an opportunity to meet that interest in Hemingway.”

The mattresses are hand-tufted with New Zealand wool, natural latex, and BIA’s zoned Life Edge perimeter edge coil system to decrease the amount of foam used in the mattress. This also grants the mattresses the gift of reduced motion transfer and flexibility, great for adjustable-bed bases.

The Key West collection will include the Windrift Firm and Plush and the Pilar Firm and Plush. The Lifestyle collection will include the Journey and the Traveler, which will include more latex, GOTS certified New Zealand wool, and an additional 1000 nano-coils. The collections also have a 15-year and 20-year warranty, respectively.

“Due to the overwhelming success of the brand’s web presence, we wanted to make additions to the brand that place a luxurious feeling at an affordable price at the forefront of our initiative – and the Lifestyle and Key West collections help us do this with to its edge-to-edge coil system,” said David Tenuta, vice president of brands and marketing for BIA. “The coil system makes for an ultra-comfortable mattress that consumers would usually only be able to purchase at a more expensive price.”

The collections are set to debut at BIA’s Las Vegas showroom, B1118, in Building B at the World Market Center, and will be retailing between $1,299 and $2,499 in queen size.

Bedding Industries of America has been making mattresses since 1866 and owns three factories in New Jersey, Chicago and Southern California. These factories, along with its licensee plants, allow BIA to service the entire United States and more than 100 other countries. Known for its design innovation in creating advanced sleep products, the company has an extensive global licensing network that distributes mattresses under 11 brands – Chittenden & Eastman, Eclipse, Eastman House, Fieldcrest, Ernest Hemingway, Harvest, Lifetime, Millbrook Beds, Natural Dreams, Velika and Van Vorst. A well-established leader in the bedding industry, Bedding Industries of America designs products crafted with high-quality components, including latex, memory foam, gel and eco-friendly materials such as cotton and wool. The company holds several patents that deliver superb support throughout the product line. Today, the company has over 80 licensees worldwide. For additional information, visit beddingindustriesofamerica.com.