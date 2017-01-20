Magniflex brings new bed models, adjustable bases and pillows to market

Three news releases written by Magniflex and published, unedited, by Sleep Savvy

Magniflex continues to improve upon their mattresses with updates to their widely successful, Dolce Vita mattress line

The updated Dolce Vita mattress line features an elegant new look and a classically Italian design

Miami: The Dolce Vita mattress line is one Magniflex’s most popular mattress collections in the world to date. All of the Dolce Vita mattresses are designed with an elegant, contemporary look with a focus on temperature regulation to offer great sleep all year round. The added features to the updated collection are somewhat minimal but offer a harmonious combination of style, functionality and design.

The new look of the Dolce Vita collection has been updated with a cover made from Outlast® and natural viscose fabric and features a concave impression of the classically Italian fleur-de-lis. Natural viscose is a silky fabric made from the purified cellulose of trees and absorbs moisture rapidly, ensuring a highly breathable mattress. Outlast® is a temperature regulating material that keeps you cool when the temperature is hot and warms you up when the temperature is cool. Outlast® was originally designed by NASA for spacesuits but double as an excellent temperature regulating material in the Dolce Vita mattresses.

The new Dolce Vita collection also features an elegantly designed band that extends around the entire mattress. The band features a pattern decorated with the fleur-de-lis of Florence, an authentically Italian logo that embodies quintessential Italian design.

The new and improved look of the Dolce Vita collection is a great touch. The added features are classically Italian, an authentic, stylish touch that could only be accomplished by a truly Italian organization with years of experience.

Magniflex has replaced and updated their Classico line with two mattresses that offer superior comfort at a great price

The new Classico collection offers added levels of support

Miami, FL: The Classico collection is made from quality materials and fabrics to provide a great level of comfort and an excellent value. The two new additions to the collection replace the Magni 10 and Magni 12 although, they maintain a similar structure and design. The new additions to the collection are called the Allegro 10 and Allegro Gel 12. They both offer a unique difference to their predecessor but carry on the Magniflex tradition of superior comfort and Italian style.

The Allegro 10 contains five support zones for an increased level of comfort that lasts. The Allegro 10 also has a rustic band and finish to help it maintain its shape over time. The mattress padding consists of hypoallergenic fibers and Memoform, which is Magniflex’s patented formula that is pressure sensitive as opposed to heat sensitive. The Allegro 10 support zones consist of both Elioform and Eliosoft. Elioform is a high density microcellular foam that provides contoured elasticity for a firm postural support. Eliosoft consists of a highly breathable cellular structure and helps contour to the shape of the body. The cover is made from natural viscose, a silky fabric made from the purified cellulose of trees and absorbs moisture rapidly, ensuring a highly breathable mattress.

The Allegro Gel 12 is very similar to the Allegro 10 aside from one very unique detail. The Allegro Gel 12 has Magnigel foam in the padding, wihc helps dissipate heat and keep your body fresh and cool throughout the night. The Magnigel foam provides a comforting experience, that equate to sleeping on a cloud.

The two additions in the Classico line are sure to continue the success of the collection. Magniflex has the unique ability to make a good thing great and the Allegro 10, and Allegro Gel 12 are wonderful example of their constant adaptation to customer preference and demand.

Magniflex dives further into technology with the introduction of their Italian designed, German engineered adjustable bases

The Magniflex adjustable bases are available in three options to cater to all types of sleepers

Miami, FL: With over 50 years of successfully manufacturing and selling the finest Italian mattresses and pillows, Magniflex is now expanding their product line with a continued focus on sleep technology. Magniflex will be unveiling their new line of adjustable bases at the Las Vegas Market. There are three different models of their adjustable bases, each of which offer an impressive combination of luxury and technology.

The first model is called the “Uno” and comes standard with a wired remote control, massage feature, and the ability to slowly lift or lower the top third of the base. The “Uno Plus” is second in line and comes with wireless remote control technology, preset positions with ultimate comfort settings, full body massage functionality, LED lighting, an emergency power down function and the ability to slowly lift or raise both the top and/or bottom third of the base foundation. The third and final option is called the “Uno Deluxe” and comes standard with all of the same features that the “Uno Plus” has, along with a few extras. The “Uno Deluxe” also has Bluetooth technology, a USB charger and a unique deck on rail design for a smoother up and down transition.

With a strong tradition of innovative sleep technologies, Magniflex is sure to receive great feedback on all of their adjustable bases. It’s clear, Magniflex takes pride in the design and craftsmanship of their products. The expert engineering and design behind their adjustable bases is evidence of their passion to provide the best products for the best sleep.

