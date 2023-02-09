Magniflex Goes Counter-Trend In Driving In-Store Traffic With A Focus On Consumer Education, Not Price

NEWS RELEASE

PRATO, Italy – With many mattress manufacturers focusing on creating products at lower price points, leading Italian bedding manufacturer, Magniflex, is focusing on producing attainable luxury products and supporting its retailers with information and education to share with their consumers. The manufacturer believes unique brands and product offerings, plus a focus on building relationships with customers, will yield greater results for retailers.

“We’ve seen low foot traffic in stores since the pandemic and the emergence of ‘buy online and ship direct to consumer. The issue here is trading confidence in a purchase for convenience. Many consumers wouldn’t know the difference between the many different mattress offerings or how the right mattress can improve your overall health and may just purchase the cheapest option,” said Magniflex National Sales Manager Billy Curtright. “The relationship between independent retailers and consumers is vital. It will drive sales and give the consumer the opportunity to learn about how quality sleep affects their body and trust the retailer’s recommendations.”

“Magniflex creates a variety of unique and different products that are manufactured to last longer and incorporates sustainability efforts that we realize are important to those looking to purchase a mattress, but many consumers wouldn’t know this without speaking to an expert. Establishing trust between the retailer and consumer and increasing the consumer’s knowledge of the products has a higher likelihood of a purchase, as well as long-term consumer loyalty when it does finally come time to replace your mattress,” adds Curtright.

Magniflex is unveiling its new Virtuoso collection, with added benefits like dual-sided temperature control and differing comfort levels on either side of the mattress, at the upcoming Las Vegas Market. Curtright believes that retailers will be excited about the new product and educating the retailers on the importance of such benefits will ultimately drive consumer sales, foot-traffic in stores, and raise the average ticket.

Magniflex was founded 60 years ago in a suburb of Florence, Italy, and today more than 35 million people in 99 countries sleep on Magniflex mattresses. Known as a world leader in quality, comfort and innovation, Magniflex was the first mattress company in the world to gain certifications from OEKO-TEX®. The company’s central manufacturing facility produces up to 10,000 mattresses a day, many of which are exported to countries such as Japan, Spain, Germany, Russia, the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.magniflex.com