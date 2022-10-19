Magniflex Will Introduce 3 New Models of Dolce Vita Collection at Fall High Point Market

HIGH POINT MARKET NEWS RELEASE

PRATO, Italy – Leading Italian bedding manufacturer, Magniflex, updated the design and feel of its Dolce Vita collection of mattresses and will launch three new models of the collection at the Fall High Point Market from October 22 to 26 to appeal to all sleepers.

The collection’s three new models – Dual 10, Dual 12 and Dual 14 – feature fashion-forward designs with updated fabrics and different quilting patterns. Due to the high-density micro-cellular structure, the dual-core Dolce Vita mattresses provide a soft comfort that combines elasticity and breathability, while contouring to the whole body.

The mattresses feature innovative Dual Core technology, ensuring optimal sleep for couples. With the technology, both partners can choose the comfort that is right for each of them by simply unzipping the thermo-regulating mattress cover and flipping the inner cores to select their favorite comfort level. The soft side features layers of Memoform and Elioform, and the medium-soft side features a layer of Eliosoft for increased support.

“The Dolce Vita collection has been a very successful collection since we launched it. Based on the feedback we received from our retailers, visuals are just as important to consumers nowadays as their comfort. We found some of the most innovative fabrics and incorporated new quilting patterns to really enhance the design and create more high-end look and Italian feel, with the benefits of Dual Core technology and supportive foams,” said Billy Curtright, vice president of sales at Magniflex.

The new models retail for $2,999, $3,199 and $3,999 in queen.

Magniflex will spotlight the new Dolce Vita collection and its products in the showroom of Copeland Furniture, which is located on Floor 5, Suite 5100 of the Showplace building at High Point Market.

Magniflex was founded 60 years ago in a suburb of Florence, Italy, and today more than 35 million people in 99 countries sleep on Magniflex mattresses. Known as a world leader in quality, comfort and innovation, Magniflex was the first mattress company in the world to gain certifications from OEKO-TEX®. The company’s central manufacturing facility produces up to 10,000 mattresses a day, many of which are exported to countries such as Japan, Spain, Germany, Russia, the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.magniflex.com.