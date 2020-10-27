Make Your Holiday Sales Season Jolly

Now is the time to get your website, store and stock of sleep products ready for consumers seeking great gifts

For retailers, this holiday season could shape up to be a surprisingly festive one. Despite the economic downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, an early survey of consumers’ holiday shopping plans indicates Americans expect to spend about the same amount on gifts as they did last year.

They do, however, plan to shop differently, with 66% of consumers expecting to increase their online purchases, according to a midsummer survey by Radial Inc., a multinational e-commerce company based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

That means now is the time to make sure your e-commerce site is optimized so consumers can find it, easy to navigate and loaded with tempting sleep products. It’s also the time to hone your holiday marketing messages, especially on social media and through digital ad buys, that will drive shoppers to your website and, for those consumers who prefer brick and mortar, to your stores.

We know there are some traditional bedding retailers who have been reluctant to turn their websites into fully functional e-commerce sites. This may be the year to rethink that strategy: Don’t lose sales to competitors who make it easier for consumers to buy online.

What they’ll want

Cozy and affordable, sleep accessories are ideal gifts for the winter holiday season. People always appreciate gifts that are both luxurious and practical, making pillows and sheets good items to promote. Focus on the fact that pillows and sheets will freshen beds and provide a more comfortable night’s sleep. Also be sure to offer an array of weighted blankets, which can help calm nerves and reduce anxiety — something everyone can use this year. (Our September cover story, SleepSavvyMagazine.com/Building-Bedding-Wardrobe), looks at top-of-bed trends and gives you more selling tips.)

In the past, we’ve encouraged bedding retailers to promote sales of new guest room mattresses in the weeks leading up to the holidays, but given the pandemic, we expect fewer people to travel to visit extended family this year. Beds still can make excellent holiday gifts, though, especially if you position them as the “big gift” couples can give themselves this season. With everyone spending more time at home, they are eager to make their homes — and bedrooms — as attractive and comfortable as possible. Stock up on big red bows to make boxed bed pickups and mattress deliveries more festive.

Happy holiday season to all, and to all a good night!

Each year it seems the holiday shopping season begins earlier and earlier, with a recent survey finding that nearly four in 10 consumers will start buying in October. Here are other important dates in this year’s shopping calendar.

Thanksgiving Nov. 26 Black Friday Nov. 27 Small Business Saturday Nov. 28 Cyber Monday Nov. 30 Hanukkah Dec. 10 – Dec. 18 Christmas Eve Dec. 24 Christmas Dec. 25