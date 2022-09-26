Malouf Adds New Video Assets to Wholesale Resource Center

Logan, Utah-based Malouf Home has added new video assets to its Wholesale Resource Center, a central hub for product information, orders and payments, and marketing materials. Malouf retail partners can download these videos and other resources from the WRC to use in their marketing efforts.

“Video marketing is essential to capturing customers’ attention,” said Ashlee Willes, brand manager at Malouf. “With videos being utilized more and more, especially through social media, we want to make sure we’re putting out fresh content that will engage consumers and drive business to our retail partners.”

Malouf’s new video content is optimized to perform on Instagram and TikTok but can be replicated for other marketing platforms. Created by the company’s in-house video team, these videos encompass a variety of product categories.

“Our creative capabilities focus on building marketing assets to support our retail partners, and we want to make it easier for them to incorporate video content into their marketing strategy,” said Scott Carr, marketing director at Malouf. “With these new video resources, our partners can maximize their sales potential through social media, paid advertising, websites and ot